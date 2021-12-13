E-GOVERNMENT: Technology disruption inevitable

ICT Compliance among departments and agencies of government remains a top priority, with focus now boarding all agencies. To date, of the top performing departments include, National Medical stores, Uganda Revenue Authority and Uganda Cancer Institute. Statistics from the National IT Authority of Uganda show that at least 71% of government agencies are online. The minister for ICT however warns, of emerging disruption among tech savvy youth, given the country’s predominantly young population.