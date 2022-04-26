Djibouti launches Africa’s biggest free trade zone

Uganda is not alone in scaling up manufacturing hubs in special zones known as free trade zones, as countries in the rest of the region are also positioning themselves for the large EAC market. The latest entrant is Djibouti, a country that sits at the mouth of one of the world's busiest trade routes, the red sea. While hosting the business community on Tuesday in Kampala the Djibouti consular general to Uganda Richard Karumuna, urged the business community to take advantage of the $3.5 billion dollar international free trade zone.