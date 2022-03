DEEPENING INSURANCE: Brokers eye informal, hard hit sectors

With the economy slowly struggling to get back to pre-Covid-19 levels, there has never been a better time than now to hedge businesses against uncertainty. As a result, insurance brokers are focusing to widening the net further to reach millions of underserved Ugandans. With insurance penetration still hovering between 1%, means most businesses and entities are not taking enough cover against eventualities.