DAIRY SECTOR: VP commissions UGX 365m collection centre

Government continues strategic interventions aimed at scaling up the diary sector growth, beyond the current 8% per annum. One of those interventions is establishing milk collection centres across the country, currently standing at 483, the aim according to officials is, to increase milk production, the latest district to receive a collection centre worth UGX 365 million is Katakwi. The commissioning was presided over by Vice President Jessica Alupo.