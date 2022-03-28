COVID 19 RECOVERY: Businesses still baring the brunt

With the full opening of the economy came the reality that awaited businesses especially SMEs, hurt by the higher cost of transport, inputs or intermediate raw materials used in production of numerous basic items such as refined cooking oil and laundry bar soap among others. A new report by the Financial Deepening Uganda project shows that subsidised and more costly financing is inevitable to take the 70% of businesses that have not crumbled due to the Covid pandemic.