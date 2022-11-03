CORPORATE GOVERNANCE: Role of financial officers redefined

In today’s fast-changing economic environment, the spotlight is on chief financial officers, often the real stewards of businesses, according to Dr Ian Clarke the Chairman of International Medical Group. Individuals in this role must look beyond being number crunchers, and be leaders who effect change throughout the entire organisation and innovate to steer companies out of today's economic storm. This is during this year’s CFO awards, hosted by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, supported by Nation Media Group and Deloitte.