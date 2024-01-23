COOKING GAS PRODUCTION: CNOOC receives license for kingfisher oil field

Energy minister says Uganda had on Tuesday issued a licence to Chinese firm CNOOC to produce Liquefied Petroleum Gas at a plant which will be constructed in the Kingfisher development area that it operates. CNOOC will be expected to build a gas conversion facility, for liquified petroleum, with a capacity of up to 20,000 tones annually. Activities will take place in the Kingfisher commercial oil development field. Uganda's gas reserves are estimated at 500 billion cubic feet. Betty Ndagire has more.