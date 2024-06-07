Central bank rallies financial institutions on sustainability

Central Bank Deputy Governor Michael Atingi Ego has urged financial institutions to continue creating and applying high social and environmental standards in private sector investments, as well as in supporting innovative business models in sustainable energy and access to credit. However, he says this should be done while effectively managing risks and leverage opportunities associated with sustainable development. He was speaking at the launch of the 7th annual banker’s conference in Kampala, which looked at navigating the future of banking. ESG sustainability and digital transformation.