Central Bank needs governor to anchor financial sector

The government's delay in appointing a substantive Bank of Uganda governor has raised eyebrows among civil society. Observers are concerned that with the government targeting ambitious GDP levels, the role of the head of the central bank is being undermined. "They suggest that one economic sector requiring stricter oversight is the financial sector. This situation has been worsened by recent reports of offshore hackers breaching the Bank of Uganda's IT systems and stealing over 60 billion shillings.