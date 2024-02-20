Cargo tracking now to use tax identification number

Uganda Revenue Authority commissioner customs has warned smugglers that goods marked for export or destined for South Sudan or other countries in the region, through Uganda, will have to present a tax identification number or else will be deemed to be engaged in a phenomenon known as round tripping. Officials from both South Sudan and Uganda blame rampant smuggling on the illicit cigarette market, which currently cost the economy an estimated 30 billion shillings as at 2022 URA records.