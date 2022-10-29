BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY: Advisory firms back ESG for key projects

The recent controversies around the East Africa crude oil pipeline have now interested tax and advisory experts who are now suggesting that the debate over compliance with standards is a true reflection of how critical ESG is. Esther Gensi the manager of risk services at Delloite Uganda also says despite the global economic crisis and the current runway inflation Chief financial officers and business captains have a chance to navigate a tough business environment by ensuring best practices on sustainability.