BORROWERS’ CREDIT SCORING: SACCOs and utility companies permitted

Landlords can now register their tenants' credit records with authorised credit reference bureaus in the country, including utility companies. This means that wherever you go to borrow, a financial institution can use your total credit score which is now expanded beyond supervised financial institutions to make decisions on ones credit worthiness. One of the newest CRBs to be approved by the bank of Uganda is Gnugrid Ltd.