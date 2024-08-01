AI impact on data center sector in Uganda

Almost every business or industry is now preparing or has channeled investments into artificial intelligence tools that can support processes and improve results. According to the general manager of Raxio Data Centre, Sserwamukoko Godfrey, the growing effectiveness of cloud services in the country is enabling the generation of huge droves of data from online sales and activities in various industries, reaching millions of consumers. He adds that Uganda is ready for this growth due to its advancements in fiber connectivity, though it still needs to provide the necessary power for cooling systems that help the effectiveness of AI engines.