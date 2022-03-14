AGRO INDUSTRY: What is undoing farmers’ incomes?

Uganda and the EAC at large continue, to face trade challenges, especially in agro produce, now worsened by reported problems associated with aflatoxin contamination. Upfield, makers of the blue band and other products located in Kenya, say, they now have to import agricultural inputs from as far as Argentina and India, some of which are homegrown. Available research shows, aflatoxin contamination reduces economic growth by 0.26% in Uganda owing to a decline in productivity.