AGRICULTURAL EXTENSION BUDGET:Players decry slashing of funding

Budget cuts to critical sectors of the economy are raising concerns, the latest to express their discontent are extension workers, who at their conference today in Kampala, said heavy workloads and compared to low manpower is undermining services to small holder farmers across the country, estimations put ratio of extension workers to farmers at 1 to 1500. There was optimism among some attending the meeting however that things could change for the better.