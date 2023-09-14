African governments seek funding for vaccine manufacturing

Manufacturers are racing agent time to find solutions to Africa’s vaccine shortage, with pharmaceutical firms across the continent now targeting output levels of up to 60% by the year 2040. Now the association of pharmaceutical manufacturers is also urging policymakers in host countries where plants will be set up, to break barriers to those markets. In 2021 a partnership for African vaccine manufacturing was established by the African Union, to enable the industry to develop, produce, and supply over 60% of the total vaccine doses required by the continent.