AFRICAN FREE TRADE: SMEs must learn trading rules

Small and Medium Enterprises are being advised to acquaint themselves with the relevant rules and regulations in order to benefit from the targeted 1.3 billion consumers in the African market. Intra-Africa trade is still low at 15% a trend being blamed on skills deficiencies, nationalism by member States that are keen on safeguarding their own industries among others. The African Free Trade Area boasts of a combined GDP of about $3.4 trillion.