Africa faces soil health crisis, threatening food security

Africa is grappling with a severe soil health crisis, with 65% of agricultural land degraded across the continent. Uganda is no exception, having lost 50% of its arable land to degradation. At the recently concluded CAADP summit, experts delivered a stark warning: no country is on track to meet the Post-Malabo Declaration's target of ending hunger by 2025. Smallholder farmers, who cultivate over 80% of Uganda's farmland, are struggling with declining soil fertility, a situation that threatens food security and livelihoods.