Africa continental free trade area seeking for Uganda's advantage

The Minister of state for trade Harriet Ntabazi has urged Ugandans to take advantage of the huge market, now presented by the ACFTA, through collaborations with agencies like the chamber of commerce and ministry of trade. She adds that a national strategy on the implementation of the African continental free trade areas is being developed by the ministry of trade and development partners United nations development program (UNDP). Trading with the block formally took effect January 1, 2021 but the majority of African countries are still lagging behind.