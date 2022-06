400,000 JOBS LOST TO COVID: New economic report paints gloomy picture

The Pre-COVID-19 government job target was a million jobs to be created in 2019 but alas the COVID-19 pandemic caused a reversal. In the estimation of the new report by the Economic Policy Research Center, 400,000 jobs were wiped out by the lockdowns as more businesses closed and never to be reopened. As Ismail Ladu reports, Uganda’s planners may need to re-caliberate their plans going forward.