Uganda urged to broaden solar energy expertise

In the field of renewable energy, there is a new demand to develop a broader expertise that addresses the value chain, from supply to facilities. Loy Kyozaire, the Director of Sendea Academy, a competence training unit for the solar energy sector, is reaffirming this call. She spoke at the end of a year-long micro and small business solar installation and business management knowledge program. According to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, the use of solar energy for domestic and commercial use in Uganda has exceeded 31%.