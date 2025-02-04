Kajuna takes over as Uganda Railways MD amid funding challenges

Benon Kajuna has been appointed the new Managing Director of the Uganda Railway Corporation (URC), succeeding David Musoke. Kajuna steps into the role as URC faces major challenges, including clearing outstanding debts, addressing underfunding, and modernizing infrastructure—particularly the deteriorating meter-gauge railway network. Byamukama emphasized the critical role of rail transport in reducing cargo costs and strengthening URC’s financial stability. The new MD is tasked with implementing a 10-point strategy aimed at improving accountability and transparency while enhancing rail transport to ease road congestion and lower business costs in Uganda.