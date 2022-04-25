FINANCIAL REPORT: Money Markets

The UGX trade is a touch weaker despite month-end inflows during Monday’s trading session, from an opening of 3515/3525 to close trading at the 3525/3535 levels, traders at ABSA bank attributing this to some Corporate and Interbank demand. Money Markets were liquid on Monday. Bank of Uganda mopped 195 billion in a 3-day Repo. The Central Bank will hold a UGX 205 billion Treasury Bill auction on Wednesday 27th April 2022. From the stock market, UCL moved 400,036 shares, SBU 117,500, and MTNU traded 254,850 shares.