AFRILAND FIRST BANK: BOU gives lender green light to close Uganda unit

Bank of Uganda has this morning announced that it’s has approved Afriland first bank limited’s formal request to quit the Uganda market and says despite recently being uncapitalised, it remains solvent and will meet tit’s obligations or will pay off all depositors by the appointed liquidation, before exiting the market. The executive director of bank supervision Twinemanzi Tumubwine says the bank's assets stand at 31.5 billion shillings.