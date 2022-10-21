TERRIBLE TREND IN GULU: Red flag raised as many 10-12 year olds suffer mental illnesses
WEST NILE ELECTRICITY HOPE : UETCL begins works to connect region to the national grid
TRACKING GOVT SERVICE DELIVERY: Premier Nabbanja leads ministers to give scorecard in Luweero
REVIVING NORTHERN RAILWAY: MPs concerned over stalled revamp of Tororo-Gulu line
FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE : UCU hosts Kampala Queens in a top of the log clash
UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL LEAGUE :Nkumba reject disciplinary committee decision
UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE : SC Villa fail Bul FC test
Why youth are the hope in mitigating climate change impacts
MANAGING EBOLA LOCKDOWN:Govt, partners secure transport for teachers and medics
POPULATION GROWTH HEADACHE :Experts call for investment in the people to boost devt
WIDER IGG MANDATE SOUGHT: IGG wants to probe private sector graft, speaker counsels
EBISOLO EBIFA E BUKOMANSIMBI :Abatuuze beraalikirivu, balowooza nti waliwo engo ebitta
OKULWANYISA OBULI BW’ENGUZI :Ababaka bagala okunoonyereza ne ku batakola mu gavumenti
OKUYAMBAKO OKUBBA EBIGEZO :Omuzadde atanziddwa obukadde buna mu emitwalo kinaana
OBUNGI BW’ABANTU ABEEYONGERA :Waliwo obweraliikirivu ku butonde bw’ensi