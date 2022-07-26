World Drowning Prevention Day | MORNING AT NTV

Drowning accounts for 7% of all unintentional injury deaths, with the WHO-African region experiencing the highest drowning death rate of 8/100,000 population. This is believed to be a gross underestimate because it does not include drownings from transportation and flood disasters. Over 18% of Uganda’s land surface is covered by water, exposing more than 12 million people to the risk of drowning. This is why NGOs have come up together to commemorate the world drowning prevention day, the second of its kind in Uganda, commemorations to the drowned took place at rainbow international in Makindye.