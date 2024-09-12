Update on Presidential Initiatives: Shining the torch on vocational skills development

With 700,000 young Ugandans entering the job market annually, President Museveni's initiative to enhance youth training and offer start-up capital aims to address unemployment. Raymond Kamugisha, Director of Presidential Initiatives and Industrial Hubs at State House, provides an update on the current number of industrial hubs, ongoing projects, and the challenges faced. We’ll also explore why some government projects struggle despite significant investment.