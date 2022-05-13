Ugandan film on banana wine flirts with nostalgia | MORNING AT NTV

Uganda’s movie industry takes a turn, first the girl in a yellow jumper generating talks across the nation, now we start to tell the stories of African pride, foot wine(Mwenge bigere) his the latest movie in Uganda’s movie industry, so we are here to understand to what heights can the nation’s movie industry be taken with African stories told, we have Maynard Mulindwa the producer of the movie and Andrew Kaggwa to dig deeper into this.