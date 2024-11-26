Uganda's Ten-fold growth strategy | MorningAtNTV

The NDPIV is the fourth out of the six National Development Plans for Uganda Vision 2040. It is also the last plan to deliver the Global Agenda 2030 of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), among many meant to achieve higher household incomes and employment for sustainable socio-economic transformation. It is premised on the theme of sustainable industrialization for inclusive growth, employment, and wealth creation. Which embeds Uganda's ten-fold growth strategy aiming to expand the economy from its current size of US$53 billion to US$500 billion by 2040. Can be through investment etc, how feasible is this strategy for the country? We speak to Vincent Kisembo - Senior Monitoring & Evaluation Officer, UDC