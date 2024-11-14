Trends in Uganda's by-elections | MorningAtNTV

Well-functioning democratic structures and strong political governance are central to economic development. However, a lack of information about elections in younger democracies can weaken the accountability of elected politicians and, consequently, decision-making. By-elections occupy a strange, dichotomous place in Uganda's politics, and today, residents of Kisoro take their decision on the woman MP seat, to talk about this subject Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro - deputy spokesperson, NUP and Kassim Kamugisha - deputy RCC, Wakiso are here to elaborate on this