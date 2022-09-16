The severity of pediatric cancer in Uganda | MORNING AT NTV

According to estimates from the IARC Global Cancer Observatory, in 2020 almost 280 000 children and adolescents (aged 0–19 years) were diagnosed with cancer worldwide and almost 110 000 children died from cancer. However, the actual numbers may be much higher, because in many countries childhood cancer is difficult to diagnose. The proclamation of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month was made to raise awareness about childhood cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14. Joining us on this conversation is Dr Peter Wasswa a health worker in this line.