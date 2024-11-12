Technology and internet as a great enabler for women | MorningAtNTV

The digital gender divide has been recognized as a challenge to achieve gender equality, particularly as the 4th Industrial Revolution continues to increase the pace of change in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs). As societies become increasingly dependent on digital technology, girls and women, their broader communities, and national economies are at risk of losing out on the positive promise of full participation in digital economies. The internet can be a tremendous force for equality and opportunity. However, the huge gender digital divide prevents girls and women from enjoying the full benefit of technology. Men are 21% more likely to be online than women, rising to 52% in the world’s least developed countries, Shirley Gladys Nakyejwe - Senior ICT Officer and Intellectual Property Specialist, MoICT&NG, and Peninah Susan - lawyer speak to us