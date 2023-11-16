Strengthening the rule of law in Uganda|Morning At NTV

The ULS is set to commemorate its 15th Annual Rule of Law Week from November 13th to 17th, 2023, focusing on the theme "Advancing the Fight for Human Rights: The Critical Role of Security Agencies." The highlight of the week will be the Rule of Law Symposium, featuring a keynote address on the selected theme and an interactive panel discussion involving relevant stakeholders. Distinguished participants, including figures from the security, socio-economic, and political spheres, will contribute to fostering an understanding of the principles of the rule of law and human rights. Joining us for further insights on this discussion is Bernard Oundo, President of ULS.