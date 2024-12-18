Stanchart sale of wealth and retail banking | MorningAtNTV

On the 27th of November, Standard Chartered announced their intention to explore the sale of their Wealth and Retail Banking business in Uganda to concentrate their resources on serving the cross-border needs of global Corporate and Financial Institution clients. However, does divesting the Wealth and Retail Business not mean that the bank is exiting the Ugandan market, we speak in detail about this matter with Charles Katongole - Executive Director & Head of Corporates, Stanchart, and Paul Sefa-Badu - Head of Wealth and Retail Banking, Stanchart