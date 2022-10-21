Role of financial markets in economic growth | MORNING AT NTV

According to a 2019 triennial report from the Bank for International Settlements (a global bank for national central banks), the daily trading volume for forex reached $6.6 trillion in 2019. One unique aspect of this international market is that there is no central marketplace for foreign exchange. Rather, currency trading is conducted electronically over the counter (OTC), which means that all transactions occur via computer networks among traders around the world, rather than on one centralized exchange. #MorningAtNTV talked to Rodin Kikomeko from Dollarbill to understand this further.