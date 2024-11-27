Morning At NTV: Embarking on 16 days of activism

According to the UN Women, the 16 Days of Activism is an opportunity to revitalize commitments, call for accountability and action from decision-makers, as the world approaches the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025, a visionary blueprint for achieving gender equality and women’s and girls’ rights everywhere, we explore Uganda's strides, Maria Rahom Bukirwa - Program Manager, Women Pro Bono Initiative and Titus Asiimwe - Legal officer, women Probono Initiative, join us