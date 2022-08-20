Lessons from inserting technology into elections | TALK OF THE NATION

Early this week, Kenya was finally able to announce its election results, revealing that William Ruto had won the poll to become President-Elect. The poll results also affected more than 6,000 other officials seeking various positions, including senators, women representatives and county governors. However, there were concerns about the slow pace of tallying, collating and presenting election data. We spoke to the Victoria University Vice Chancellor DR LAWRENCE MUGANGA about this development.