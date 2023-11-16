Kickstarter: Domestic politics and international relations

While the 21st century has just begun, its turbulent start cannot be denied. In this context, this discussion addresses the impact of systemic crises in the 21st century on both traditional and new forms of international and regional governance. This special issue aligns with efforts to systematize emerging agendas challenged by global changes and crises, as well as to build new approaches for analyzing international relations from a plural perspective. We argue that the 21st-century crises are giving rise to a hybrid form of governance, where formal governance coexists with informal governance, posing new theoretical and methodological challenges. To delve into this correlation, we have assembled a panel including Hon. John Musila - MP, Bubulo East, Hon. Eric Musana - MP, Pan African Parliament, and Captain Francis Babu - Analyst.