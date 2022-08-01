Man walking by the railway line survives death
Bugisu caucus MPs call for action for flood relief
Mandela SS expels 87 students over violent strike
Kyabazinga launches bid to revive fallen Namasagali college
Minister Ogwang wants corruption fight intensified
RDCs take oath of office, four months after appointment
Kibaale authorities unhappy about locals not benefiting from wildlife fund
FLOODING IN THE ELGON: Eleven bodies recovered, death toll rises to 22
TAKE NOTE: Supporting SMEs to stay afloat
PLAY BASED CURRICULUM: How games enable learners to study better
HEALTH FOCUS: Dangers of excessive wheat consumption
Eleven dead, more missing after rivers burst banks
STATE OF POVERTY: Economists call for deeper understanding of situation
MONITOR AT 30: From humble beginnings to a great harvest
Entebbe golf club has initiated golf awareness