KICK STARTER: Transparency level in Kenya's tight presidential race

The electoral commission made adjustments to the presidential results verification process at the national tallying center in Bomas of Kenya as it races against time to meet the Tuesday deadline. Media organizations have been releasing provisional tallies using official data from the 46,000 polling stations. They also show a tight race. About 14 million votes were cast - a turnout of 65%. Emmanuel Kisembo - chairperson, Bunyoro youth initiative and Gerald Walulya - political analyst speak about this and more on #MorningAtNTV.