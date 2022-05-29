HEALTH FOCUS: Why clinical medicine graduates are phased out

Hundreds of scientists that have graduated and those continuing to study clinical medicine and community health are hopeless after facing rejection in the current public service structure and have no hope of being employed in a country that is short of health workers. In a twist of events, the ministry of health is now recommending the scrapping of the University course, a decision that has not been explained to those offering the course. This week in Health focus, Walter Mwesigye speaks to some of the affected graduates.