Deconstructing the Pamoja Bid | MORNING AT NTV

Africa's premier football competition, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will be coming to East Africa for the first time in history. The three East African nations will need to make a substantial financial investment to turn the 2027 Pamoja dream into a full reality. We broke down this historic moment in various aspects. #MorningAtNTV hosted Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, Head of Sports at NMG, and Mark Namanya, Sports Analyst.