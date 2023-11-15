BUSINESS UPDATE: How businesses are adopting to AI

Daily Monitor has consistently identified global business icons in recent years, fostering interactions with our business leaders and decision-makers through the Monitor Thought Leaders Forum. This initiative aims to provide a platform for sharing ideas, knowledge, and experiences, fostering relationships, identifying challenges, seeking solutions, and enhancing the business environment. This year, in collaboration with DFCU, NSSF, Uganda Breweries Limited, NCBA Bank, and Uganda Airlines, Daily Monitor will host Mr. Nyimpini Mabunda on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Kampala Serena Hotel. The forum, themed "The Impact and Disruptions of AI in Africa: Is AI a Foul or a Friend?" promises insightful discussions. Following the forum, CEOs will partake in an exclusive dinner, engaging in one-on-one discussions with the main speaker on economic matters, legacy, and more. Joining us to delve deeper into this topic are Peter Mugenyi - Head of Data Analytics at DFCU Bank and Victor Karamagi - Senior PR at NSSF.