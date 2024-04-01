Beauty pageants beyond the glamour and glitz | MorningAtNTV

In the modern day, beauty pageants are often viewed with a critical eye due to the perceived promotion of superficial beauty standards. However, beneath the dazzling tiaras and sparkling gowns, beauty pageants play a significant role in society. They foster personal development, promote diversity, and even serve as a platform for pertinent social issues. Beauty pageants are not merely about physical appearances; they are a comprehensive platform where participants develop a wide range of skills, from communication skills and public speaking to confidence and poise. These are invaluable life skills that extend beyond the stage. Contestants learn to handle pressure, competition, and criticism, all of which contribute to personal growth and resilience. In this Easter holiday, we lighten up to bring you Faith Rusoke - Miss Uganda UK 2023/24.