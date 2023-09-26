Assessing the overarching value of international education | Morning At NTV

Uganda’s education system is primarily based on the British system, stemming from its past as a protectorate of the British Empire that ended in 1962. Uganda’s education system may share similarities with the United Kingdom, but knowing a little about Uganda’s history, and the challenges it faces makes the differences in education systems easier to understand. Over the last twenty years, the internationalization of education has involved the movement of students across languages and cultures on an unprecedented scale. There is extensive literature that focuses on international education as, for example, a source of revenue (OECD, 2004) and an emerging literature that identifies the particular challenges faced by international students. Now to help some Ugandan students settle into the education system in the UK, some spices have been added and Lorna Clayton - managing director, of academic families leads this drive.