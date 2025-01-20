Assessing the Auditor General's report | Morning at NTV

On 15th January 2025, Auditor General Edward Akol presented his first audit report to Parliament through the Deputy Speaker, covering the 2023/24 fiscal year. The report examines the government's consolidated financial statements, including those of Ministries, Departments, State Enterprises, and more. However, it highlights significant insufficiencies in various aspects of service delivery and accountability. Against this backdrop, we will interrogate the report and seek solutions to the identified issues with Dickson Kateshumbwa, MP for Sheema Municipality, Francis Babu, political analyst, and George Musisi, lawyer.