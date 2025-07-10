Assessing political journalism in an election year | MorningAtNTV

Without extensive observation, politics is of great interest to people, and it is the responsibility of a journalist not only to understand what is happening but also to transform that information into something anyone can comprehend. However, contemporary journalism has been the subject of heightened criticism, with claims of false information contributing to this phenomenon, among others. As Uganda moves toward a heated political season, we unravel the links between journalism and the country's politics as the fourth estate.