11 priests and nine deacons ordained at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral in Bujumbura
FDC Katonga road faction demands for release of 30 people detained by army
Over 200 Taekwondo players compete for East Africa Championships spots at Heroes Cup
British School Kampala wins secondary schools swimming Gala
Uganda Rugby Cranes to compete for fifth place at Rugby Africa Cup finals on Sunday
Second group of Team Uganda departs to Paris on Sunday
National Youth Council leaders accused of misappropriating millions
Lack of proper sanitation on Mpuuga island puts residents' health at Risk
Bulambuli farmers benefit from NMG's Seeds of Gold skills training
Disco Matanga: Busia parties organized to fundraise for burial expenses
Police face criticism over alleged assaults on arrested anti-corruption protesters
Access to Emyooga loans improves Owino market vendors’ lives
Kyenjojo farmers benefiting massively from ACDP | SEEDS OF GOLD
Ab'e Karamoja bakungubagidde Aleper
Waliwo obweraliikirivu nti ebiragalalagala byeyongedde mu bayizi