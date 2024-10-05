The importance of copyright for Uganda's artists today | MORNING AT NTV

Copyright is essential for preserving society’s creative works and providing opportunities for creators. Historically, artists have relied on support from the state, church, or wealthy individuals for financial stability, with the market serving as a primary income source. As art evolves into a profession, stakeholders continue to advocate for stronger copyright laws. We spoke with Phina Mugerwa, an artist, and Andrew Kaggwa, an arts journalist from Daily Monitor, about the current landscape.