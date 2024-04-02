The impact of political influence on central banks|Morning At NTV

The country's central bank has been without a governor since January 2022, and President Yoweri Museveni hasn't given a timescale for naming a replacement, leaving Michael Atingi-Ego to fill the void as acting governor. While the bank has succeeded in achieving its core function of macroeconomic stability, its corporate governance remains in the spotlight. Today, we examine the tales of the economy and the future of central banking with Dr. Fred Muhumuza, economist, Andrew Muhimbise, retail investor and stock market analyst, and John Walugembe, Editor of the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises.